The Shotgun/Throwdown: Bob Huggins gains huge transfer portal commitment from Kerr Kriisa

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball program picked up a huge commitment in the transfer portal this week. Former Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa has verbally committed to WVU.

Kriisa was widely regarded as the top point guard in the portal this offseason, after helping the Wildcats to the Pac-12 Tournament Championship and a #2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 9.9 points per game and 5.1 assists per game with a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio this past season. Kriisa also shot 37.3% from three-point range.

Head coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers reportedly edged Xavier, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Nebraska to get Kriisa’s commitment. The newcomer should be a solid replacement for recent graduate Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson. Kriisa has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Football

ShaDon Brown confident improvements will be made on WVU’s last line of defense

Two years ago, the West Virginia defense was the second-best in the Big 12, allowing only 21.8 points per game. Last season the Mountaineers allowed at least 38 points in of their seven games, giving WVU one of the worst defenses in college football. Co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach ShaDon Brown believes that having more experience players and a more cohesive staff cohesion will help the WVU defense improve this upcoming season.

Baseball

Wetherholt Named to Golden Spikes Watch List

West Virginia sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt has been named the top second baseman in the country by D1Baseball and a Midseason First-Team All-American by Perfect Game. Wetherholt was also named to the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List.

Around the Big 12

Jameer Nelson Jr., son of ex-NBA guard, transferring to TCU

Former mid-major guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who is the son of the former Saint Joseph’s star and NBA veteran Jameer Nelson, is transferring from Delaware to TCU this summer as a graduate transfer. The former Blue Hen averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season at UD.

Around the NCAA

UConn’s win over SDSU lowest-viewed NCAA men’s final on record

Connecticut’s 76-59 win over San Diego State in the men’s national championship game ended up being the lowest-viewed final on record.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket