The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mark Kellogg selected as West Virginia women’s basketball coach

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team has a new head coach: Mark Kellogg.

Kellogg has been the head coach at Stephen F. Austin for the past eight years, where he had a great 195-55 (.780) record. That run included seven consecutive seasons with 23 wins or more. He also led the Ladyjacks to six straight postseason appearances, two regular season conference championships, and two tournament championships, which led to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He also earned two conference Coach of the Year awards while at SFA the past eight years.

Kellogg’s fantastic tenure at Stephen F. Austin helped him become the sixth winningest active coach by winning percentage in Division I women’s basketball. Overall, he currently has a 445-120 (.788) career record.

Football

Saturday Scrimmage Recap

At Saturday’s scrimmage for the West Virginia football team, Bluefield native Sean Martin and the defensive line stood out as some of the top performers. Junior quarterback Garrett Greene took all of the snaps for the WVU offense.

Baseball

Three Home Runs, Bullpen Carry WVU Over Kansas State

The #19 West Virginia baseball team won its first Big 12 series of the series, after a 10-6 win on Sunday. WVU hit three home runs in the series-clinching game. The Mountaineers return to action on Wednesday when they face Marshall in a neutral-site rivalry game in Charleston.

WVU baseball remains nationally ranked after series win over KSU

The WVU baseball team has jumped to #19 in the Baseball America national rankings.

Around the Big 12

Big 12 Men’s Basketball National Awards

Kansas State senior won this year’s Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, while Kansas redshirt junior Jalen Wilson earned the Julius Erving Small Forward Award for the 2022-23 season. Wilson was also named an AP First Team All-American.

K-State’s Pena, OSU’s Watts-Brown, TTU’s Harrelson Picked For Big 12 Baseball Weekly Awards

Kansas State senior infielder Roberto Pena was this week’s Big 12 Conference Player of the Week.

Around the NCAA

Women’s national championship game recap: LSU dominates Iowa for first-ever title

LSU defeated Iowa in the women’s basketball National Championship. West Virginia transfer Jasmine Carson hit five three-pointers and had 22 points for the Tigers.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket