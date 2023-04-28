The Shotgun Throwdown: Redshirt freshman edge rusher Aric Burton enters transfer portal

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

WVU edge rusher enters the NCAA Transfer Portal | EerSports

West Virginia edge rusher Aric Burton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The redshirt freshman was just about to start his second season with the Mountaineers after redshirting last season. He played only a handful of snaps in the game against Towson last fall.

Ford-Wheaton has plenty to offer NFL: 'I'm an unfinished product' | EerSports

When he was at the draft combine in Indianapolis in March, former West Virginia and future NFL receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton wowed the assembled evaluators during the various speed and agility drills. When he met with team personnel in private, they were interested in some other physical feats.



Baseball

Wetherholt Added to Bragan Award Watch List | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia sophomore JJ Wetherholt has been added to the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award (BBNCSA) Watch List. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.



WVU Athletics

Butler and Wood Set Career Bests | West Virginia University Athletics

Senior Rachel Butler, redshirt junior Charlotte Wood and redshirt senior Hayley Jackson competed at the Penn Relays hosted by the University of Pennsylvania



SPORTS (and other things)

Winners and Losers of the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft | The Ringer

The Texans and Cardinals went trade crazy, the NFL is back in on running backs, the Eagles love Dawgs, and Will Levis took a big tumble. Here are the winners and losers from night one.

Were the Carolina Panthers Right to Make Bryce Young the No. 1 Pick? | The Ringer

Plenty has been made about the former Alabama quarterback’s size. But will his tremendous feel for the game, Joe Burrow–like calm, and skill out of structure prove Carolina right in the 2023 NFL draft?

Takeaways From Lamar Jackson’s New Contract With the Baltimore Ravens | The Ringer

The contentious contract negotiations between the former MVP and the Ravens are over. Here’s what you need to know about Jackson’s record-setting new deal to remain in Baltimore.

What’s Next for Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks? | The Ringer

Milwaukee’s Game 5 collapse served as a microcosm of all the issues that have most plagued it in recent years. As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is around, the Bucks aren’t quite in "blow it up" territory, but they face some critical questions this offseason.





WHAT’S ON TAP

The No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineer baseball team is in Texas this weekend for a three-game series with Baylor. The Mountaineers have won five straight games and are coming off a 14-2 midweek victory over Penn State. Overall, West Virginia is 30-11 and sit atop the Big 12 standings with an 8-4 record. Baylor enters the weekend with a 15-26 overall record and 6-12 mark in Big 12 play. The Bears are coming off a midweek loss to Tarleton after taking one of three against No. 13 Texas Tech last weekend. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m., Saturday for 3 p.m., and Sunday for 12 p.m. All three games will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

