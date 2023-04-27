The Shotgun/Throwdown: Huggins continues transfer portal domination with addition of RaeQuan Battle

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Basketball

Mountaineers continue to make splash in portal, add Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is continuing to dominate the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Huggins gained a commitment from Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle this week. Battle is the third high-profile transfer that WVU has brought on board in recent weeks, including former Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa and former Syracuse forward Jesse Edwards.

Battle was MSU’s star last year, scoring 17.7 points per game and shooting nearly 47% from the field. He also shot over 35% from three-point range and over 83% from the free throw line. This season with the Mountaineers will be Battle’s final year of eligibility.

Baseball

Mountaineers slug their way past Penn State, 14-2

The West Virginia baseball team annihilated Penn State on Monday night, 14-2. The Mountaineers had two grand slams in the game, thanks to sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt and sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey. WVU returns to Big 12 Conference action this weekend with a series at Baylor.

Track & Field

McCabe Wins Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week

West Virginia sophomore Ceili McCabe has been named the Big 12 Conference’s Track and Field Athlete of the Week. McCabe won the 3,000-meter steeplechase last week in the Mountaineer Showcase at Mylan Park in Morgantown.





AROUND THE NCAA

Family of man fatally struck by Jim Boeheim agrees to settlement

The family of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle driven by former Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim in 2019 has agreed to settle a lawsuit against Boeheim and the university, according to court documents.





WHAT’S ON TAP

Mountaineers Compete in Split-Squad Weekend

The West Virginia track and field team will be competing in two meets this week. The Mountaineers are competing at the Penn Relays hosted in Philadelphia and will then host the Mountaineer Twilight.





