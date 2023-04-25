The Shotgun/Throwdown: WVU’s Tevin Tucker named Big 12 Player of the Week

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

Wide Receiver C.J. Cole 32nd Recipient of Nickolich Award

Sophomore wide receiver C.J. Cole was named the Nickolich Award winner at West Virginia’s Blue-Gold Game this past Saturday. The honor is given annually to WVU’s most distinguished walk-on football player. Cole played in nine games for the Mountaineers last season and will add depth to the WVU offense this fall.

Basketball

Huggins Announces Signing of Jesse Edwards

The West Virginia men’s basketball program has officially signed Syracuse transfer Jesse Edwards for the 2023-24 season. Edwards averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for SU last year. He was also named to the All-ACC Third Team and All-ACC Defensive Team.

Baseball

Tevin Tucker named Big 12 Player of the Week

West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker has been selected as the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week. The graduate student helped the #17 Mountaineers defeat Pitt in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park and then sweep their series with TCU over the weekend. Tucker hit for a .571 average and scored seven runs across WVU’s 4-0 week. He also had two steals against the Panthers.

Introducing the pretzel necklace: WVU’s new home run celebration

The #17 West Virginia baseball team has a new tradition this season. The Mountaineers have created a new home run celebration: the pretzel necklace. Junior pitcher Ben Hampton first created it as a joke with his teammates, but now the chain is used in the WVU dugout every time someone hits a home run.





AROUND THE BIG 12

Oklahoma unveils statue of former Sooners QB Kyler Murray

Oklahoma unveiled a statue of former quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray this past weekend before the Sooners’ spring football game.

