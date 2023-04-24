The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia run rules TCU, completes series sweep

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

WVU Wraps Up Spring With Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game | West Virginia University Athletics

Quarterback Garrett Greene completed 8-of-11 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown and caught another touchdown during Saturday's two-hour, 74-play Gold-Blue Scrimmage before a sparse crowd at soggy Milan Puskar Stadium.

Brown pleased with West Virginia's work to wrap up spring football in Gold-Blue Game | WV MetroNews

The final of 15 practice sessions over the last month differed from the 14 before it with the Mountaineers split into two teams and playing a modified scrimmage with a quirky scoring system that began with Gold leading Blue, 7-4, on the strength of its pregame wardrobe.



Baseball

Mountaineers Run-Rule TCU to Sweep Series | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia baseball team (29-11, 8-4 Big 12) completed its first Big 12 series sweep of the season on Sunday, defeating TCU (22-18, 7-8 Big 12), 17-7, in seven innings. The Mountaineers have now won six of their last seven conference games and sit in first place in the Big 12 standings.



WVU Athletics

Busch and Mullen Finish in Top 20 at Open Water National Championships | West Virginia University Athletics

Freshman Olivia Busch and junior William Mullen of the WVU men's and women's swimming and diving teams completed action at the USA Swimming Open Water National Championships on Friday in Sarasota, Florida, both finishing in the Top 20.





AROUND THE NCAA

Alabama quarterbacks struggle in Crimson Tide's spring game | ESPN

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, the two Alabama players vying to replace Bryce Young as starting quarterback, struggled during the Crimson Tide's annual A-Day scrimmage on Saturday, throwing a combined three interceptions while completing fewer than half of their passes.

USC lands commitment from Georgia transfer DL Bear Alexander | ESPN

USC made a big add to its future defense on Sunday, when Georgia defensive line transfer Bear Alexander committed to the Trojans.





WHAT’S ON TAP

The WVU golf team is set to tee off in the Big 12 Championship this morning at 10:30 a.m. The Mountaineers will be paired with Iowa State on the course today, where they’re set to play 36 holes. The event continues with 18 holes each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Juniors Jackson Davenport and Oli Ménard, sophomores Todd Duncan and Max Green and freshmen Westy McCabe and Kaleb Wilson make up the WVU lineup. Davenport participated in the last two Big 12 Championships, while the other four golfers will be making their first appearances. Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com





VIDEOS OF INTEREST

