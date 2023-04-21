The Shotgun Throwdown: West Virginia’s nonconference slate finalized

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





WVU NEWS

Football

Remember, not all spring games are forgettable | EerSports

We don't know exactly what to expect from Saturday's spring game, but maybe saying that is actually a little bit unfair. Maybe many among us are guilty of wanting too much out of something we know can't or won't produce too much. Maybe we know what we're going to get, and the issue is we don't care for it.



Basketball

2023-24 WVU Men’s Basketball Nonconference Schedule Released | West Virginia University Athletics

WVU has announced the 2023-24 men's basketball nonconference schedule. The nonconference slate will feature nine games at the WVU Coliseum, including visits from Toledo, St. John's and the Pittsburgh Panthers for the 190th edition of the basketball verison of the Backyard Brawl.



WVU Athletics

West Virginia Finishes Season Against TCU | West Virginia University Athletics

After falling to the No. 8-seeded TCU Horned Frogs, 4-0, in the opening round of the 2023 Big 12 Women's Tennis Championships on Thursday, April 20, the West Virginia tennis team has concluded its 2023 season.





AROUND THE NCAA

No new bowl games will be added this season, bowl exec says | Sports Illustrated

After a review of the bowl system this spring, college leaders decided against approving any new bowl games while also keeping the eligibility standard of a 6–6 record, bowl executives were told at their annual conference this week in Nashville.

UNC’s Mack Brown on college football’s current model: ‘We’re the NFL’ | Sports Illustrated

In his 50 years in the profession, Mack Brown has never coached in a professional football league. But he now believes he may not have to leave the college ranks to get there.





WHAT’S ON TAP

The WVU baseball team returns home to Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend for three games with TCU. The Horned Frogs enter the weekend with a 22-15 overall record and 7-5 mark in the Big 12, and were picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason poll. First pitch on Friday is set for 6:30 p.m., Saturday for 4 p.m., and Sunday for 1 p.m. All three games will be available to stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can also be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network





VIDEOS OF INTEREST

