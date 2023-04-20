West Virginia Gold-Blue Spring Game: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, additional festivities

It’s that time of year again.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will conclude their spring practices with the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

As with previous years, the game will be exclusively broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Fans will be get their first look at Neal Brown’s squad since the season closing win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater on November 26, 2022, which capped off a 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) season. Quarterbacks Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol are in the midst of a battle that the coaches expect to last into fall camp, but Saturday would be an opportune time for one of the two to step up and distance themselves from the other. I love a good quarterback battle, but I’d also like to not have questions surrounding the job when the opening snap comes on September 2nd.

While we didn’t get the pro-wrestling event that I’d hoped for when new WVU athletic director Wren Baker was announced, the athletic department did throw in a fun concert to help entice fans to come out to the game.





PHILIP BOWEN ON THE STRINGS

This year the Gold-Blue Spring Game Kickoff Concert will feature West Virginia’s own Philip Bowen. The concert will take place from 11:00AM to 12:30PM on the east side of the stadium, between the Light Blue and Teal lots. Admission is free to the public.

For those unfamiliar with Philip, he’s a fiddle virtuoso that has amassed over a million followers on TikTok, with over eight million likes on just that platform.

Bowen just released the first single — “Sweet, Honey” — off his upcoming debut album on March 31st.

Fans are invited to bring their own food and beverages to the concert as there will be no public concession sales during or prior to the concert.





How to watch the 2023 West Virginia Gold-Blue Spring Game

Time: 1:00PM ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

TV Crew: Nick Farrell (play-by-play), Rasheed Marshall (analysis) and Amanda Mazey (sideline)

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at Noon.





WHAT DO I NEED TO WATCH ESPN+?

ESPN+ is pretty easy to tune into, because it’s built off the back of ESPN’s already existing WatchESPN/ESPN3 system.

Specifically, once you’ve signed up for your ESPN+ account, you can tune into ESPN+ on your web browser by heading to espn.com/watch

If you don’t want to sit in front of a computer all evening watching a football game, you’re in luck! The ESPN app is available on almost every device and platform on the market, including Android smartphones, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, Amazon Fire tablets, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, and Samsung Smart TVs.

To add ESPN+ to any of the devices mentioned above, follow these instructions:

Subscribe to ESPN+ Download and Open the ESPN app on your mobile or TV device Click the Settings Gear in the upper right corner Select “Account Information” then “Log Into ESPN Account.” You should receive an activation code. Visit https://espn.com/activate on your phone or laptop and type in the code Log in with your ESPN+ credentials You should then get confirmation that your ESPN+ account is linked and now see and “ESPN+” tab in the ESPN app.





WHAT ELSE DO I GET WITH ESPN+?

Glad you asked!

The service includes thousands of live events from MLB, NHL, NBA G League, F1, PGA Golf, LaLiga, FA Cup, Top Rank Boxing, and more. Plus, get UFC Fight Nights and PPV events, Grand Slam tennis, and access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, and lacrosse.