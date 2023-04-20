The Shotgun Throwdown: Big matchup set for West Virginia basketball

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions. Let’s get into it.





West Virginia to face Ohio State in Cleveland

The West Virginia men’s basketball team will be facing Ohio State next season in a neutral site game in Cleveland. The Mountaineers and the Buckeyes last faced off in 2019 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. WVU won that matchup, 67-59, but OSU narrowly leads the all-time series, 9-8.

Ohio State went 16-19 this past year and only won five Big Ten Conference games in the regular season. The Mountaineers had a more successful year, going 19-15 overall, with a 7-11 record during its brutally tough Big 12 schedule.

This announcement of a notable nonconference game accompanies the ongoing good news in the WVU basketball program, as head coach Bob Huggins continues to dominate in the transfer portal this offseason.

WVU NEWS

Bullpen Shines in Victory Over Pitt at PNC Park | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia baseball team fell behind early, but came back strong to defeat Pitt, 9-4, Wednesday night at PNC Park in the Backyard Brawl. The Mountaineers improve to 26-11 on the season while the Panthers fall to 16-19.

Traxel named to National Pitcher of the Year Watch List

West Virginia graduate student Blaine Traxel has been named to the National Pitcher of the Year Watch List by the College Baseball Foundation.

Tucker named to Brooks Wallace Award Watch List

West Virginia shortstop Tevin Tucker has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List by the College Baseball Foundation. The annual award is given to college baseball’s top shortstop.





BIG 12 NEWS

Texas Tech’s Kash, Free & Harrelson Sweep Big 12 Baseball Weekly Awards

Texas Tech infielder Gavin Kash was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, while his teammate Ryan Free was selected as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.





WHAT’S ON TAP

The WVU tennis team is set to take on No. 8-seed TCU in the first round of the 2023 Big 12 Tennis Championship this morning. The Mountaineers (11-11, 1-8 Big 12) enter the tournament as the No. 9-seed. First serve from the Lawrence Sports Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas is set for 11 a.m. ET, and will be a rematch following West Virginia’s home finale, on April 16, when then-No. 50-ranked Horned Frogs topped WVU, 6-1. Live coverage of today’s match can be found here.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Instagram: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket