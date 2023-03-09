The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia cruises to first round win in Big 12 tournament

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team stepped up confidently in the first round of the Big 12 Championship, with a statement win over Texas Tech, 78-62. A strong, 43-point first half helped the Mountaineers build a cushion, and a lackluster second half offensively for the Red Raiders kept them at bay.

Fifth-year senior Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson led WVU with 20 points, while also grabbing six rebounds and three steals. Keddy’s offensive improvement has drastically helped the Mountaineers this season. Fellow fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson added 18 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

WVU will have a quick turnaround today, as it faces top-seeded Kansas at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Baseball

Wetherholt, Van Kempen lead WVU to 8-1 victory in 2023 home opener

The West Virginia baseball team won its home opener against Canisius, 8-1, on Wednesday afternoon. Sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt led the Mountaineers offensively by going three-for-three at bat for three RBIs, two doubles, and a home run.

Wrestling

Mountaineer Trio Receives At-Large Bids to Nationals

Three West Virginia wrestlers have received at-large bids for the NCAA Championships. Three other Mountaineers have already qualified automatically after their performances at the Big 12 Championship.

Swimming

Berlitz Qualifies for NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

West Virginia junior swimmer Danny Berlitz has qualified for the 400-yard Individual Medley, 200 IM, and 200 breaststroke at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Around the NCAA

Timme sets record, Gonzaga routs Saint Mary’s for WCC title

#9 Gonzaga showed that it still runs the West Coast Conference in basketball, with its blowout win over #16 Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night. Senior forward Drew Timme is now the all-time leading scorer in GU program history.

Northern Kentucky claims Horizon title

Northern Kentucky is heading to the NCAA Tournament after defeating Cleveland State in the Horizon League Championship.

