The Shotgun/Throwdown: Erik Stevenson joins elite company in West Virginia basketball history

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

West Virginia shooting guard Erik Stevenson won both the Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week awards for the Big 12 Conference in the final week of the regular season. The fifth-year senior averaged 25 points per game in the Mountaineers wins over Iowa State and then-#11 Kansas State. He also shot 48.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range last week.

Stevenson has now scored 23 or more points in five consecutive games, which puts him among Jerry West, “Hot Rod” Hundley, Rod Thorn, and Wil Robinson as the only players to achieve that mark at WVU.

Basketball

Quinerly and Smith Earn All-Big 12 Honors

West Virginia sophomore guard JJ Quinerly has been unanimously selected for the All-Big 12 First Team, while also making the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. WVU fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Smith Collects Big 12 Player of the Week Honor

The West Virginia basketball programs swept this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week Honors with fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson winning the men’s award and fifth-year senior Madisen Smith earning the women’s honor.

NFL

Sources: Geno Smith agrees to 3-year, $105M deal with Seahawks

Sources are saying that former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has secured a three-year $105M contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Geno was the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Around the NCAA

UNC Asheville rallies to beat Campbell 77-73 in title game

UNC Asheville punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, by winning the Big South Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Kennesaw State wins ASUN title, earns 1st NCAA tourney berth

Kennesaw State has earned the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, with its one-point win over Liberty in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship this past weekend.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket