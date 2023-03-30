The Shotgun/Throwdown: #24 West Virginia baseball defeats Marshall

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The #24 West Virginia baseball team defeated in-state rival Marshall, 9-7, in a high-scoring midweek game.

Second baseman JJ Wetherholt led the Mountaineers at the plate in this game. The sophomore infielder started the game strong with a double in the first inning, which helped WVU score five runs in the first frame. The Mountaineers kept that lead through the entire game. Wetherholt also used his speed to make an amazing play in the bottom of the seventh, when he scored a run on a sacrifice fly starting from second base.

JJ just scored from second on a sacrifice fly!



These are not normal things this guy is doing!

WVU hits the road this weekend with its first Big 12 Conference series of the season at Kansas State.

Football

Blaine Stewart Bringing His Dad’s Best Qualities To Mountaineer Football

After serving as an assistant coach with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers for the past two years, Blaine Stewart has returned to his West Virginia roots in a new role as WVU’s tight ends coach.

Burks’ experience and play recognition put him in position to lead secondary

Junior safety Aubrey Burks started all 12 games for West Virginia last year, which makes him the most seasoned member of the WVU secondary coming into 2023. The free safety was the Mountaineers’ second leading tackler in 2022 with 66 tackles, while also having an interception and a forced fumble.

Golf

WVU Golf Wraps Up Play in South Carolina

The West Virginia golf team finished in 14th place at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate.

Around the Big 12

UT’s Brown, TCU’s Brown and OSU’s Benge Selected For Big 12 Baseball Weekly Honors

Porter Brown from Texas was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week after hitting .615 with two home runs, two doubles, and eight RBIs in the Longhorns’ four wins last week. TCU’s Cam Brown was the conference Pitcher of the Week after throwing a shutout against Kansas on Sunday.

Around the NCAA

Mike Rhoades hired as Penn State basketball coach; VCU eyes Ryan Odom

Penn State has hired Mike Rhoades to be its men’s basketball coach, which leaves VCU looking for a new head coach.

