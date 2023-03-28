The Shotgun/Throwdown: #24 West Virginia baseball hosts Marshall tonight

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The #24 West Virginia baseball team will be hosting in-state rival Marshall tonight at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Mountaineers have won 12 of their last 14 games, including their most recent series win over Xavier at home this past weekend, making them 18-6 this season.

The Thundering Herd is 11-10 this year and lost its last series against Old Dominion.

WVU has been tremendous at-bat this season. Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt has led the way with 45 hits, which is the highest mark in college baseball. Wetherholt is also leading the Big 12 Conference in hitting with a .455 average, doubles with 11, and stolen bases with 23.

This midweek rivalry game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Football

WVU hires Marshall as director of player relations

The West Virginia football program has hired former WVU quarterback Rasheed Marshall as the team’s director of player relations. In this role, he will serve as a liaison between the players and the staff, while also assisting Mountaineers in their off-field development through the Fifth Quarter Program. This hire, along with the addition of Blaine Stewart as the WVU tight ends coach, is showing a trend of Neal Brown bringing on staff members that are well-known and well-liked among Mountaineer fans.

Swimming

Berlitz Sets Program Record at NCAAs

West Virginia junior swimmer Danny Berlitz set a program record at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday. Berlitz recorded a 1:44.50 in the 200-yard Individual Medley prelims.

Around the Big 12

Sources - Rodney Terry agrees to 5-year deal to be Texas’ coach

After leading Texas to the Elite Eight of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Rodney Terry’s interim tag has reportedly been removed, making him the head coach of the Longhorns’ program. Terry moved into the interim role after former coach Chris Beard was suspended and fired.

Around the NCAA

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness Final Four matchup

This year’s NCAA Tournament Final Four will feature matchups between San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, as well as UConn versus Miami.

