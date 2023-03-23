The Shotgun/Throwdown: #24 West Virginia baseball team splits series with Hofstra

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The #24 West Virginia baseball team hosted Hofstra in a pair of midweek games. The Pride won the first game on Tuesday, 4-2, giving the Mountaineers their first loss at home this season.

WVU bounced back on Wednesday night. After jumping out to an early lead, the Mountaineers let Hofstra back into the game, which then went into extra innings. WVU held the Pride scoreless in the top of the 10th inning and in the bottom of the inning true freshman Sam White singled to center field. White’s RBI from that hit helped the Mountaineers earn the walk-off win.

WVU hosts Xavier this weekend. All three games in this nonconference series will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Football

Establishing identity high atop Brown’s wish list this spring

Head coach Neal Brown has said that he wants the West Virginia football team “to establish an identity” during the team’s 15 spring practices “even though we’re going into year five.” Brown has acknowledged that he and the Mountaineers failed to meet expectations last season, and lacking a true identity contributed to the disappointing year in 2022.

Scott Embracing New Offensive Coordinator Role

New offensive coordinator Chad Scott hopes to rely on the returning offensive line and running backs this season.

Swimming & Diving

Mountaineers Send Berlitz to 2023 NCAA Championships

Junior swimmer Danny Berlitz will be representing West Virginia at the 2023 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships this week. Berlitz will be competing in the 400-yard individual medley, 200 IM, and 200 breaststroke.

Around the Big 12

Michigan State vs. Kansas State prediction, odds: 2023 NCAA Tournament picks, Sweet 16 bets by proven model

The Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament starts tonight with Kansas State against Michigan State. K-State is one of two Big 12 teams left in the Big Dance.

Texas vs. Xavier odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness Sweet 16 matchup

Texas is currently favored over Xavier in their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday night.

Around the NCAA

UCLA vs Gonzaga Prediction, Game Preview, NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

One of the most anticipated matchups in the NCAA Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 is tonight’s game between UCLA and Gonzaga, where the Bruins are currently slight favorites.

