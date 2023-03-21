WEST BY POD: Previewing West Virginia’s defense ahead of today’s start of spring practice

On this episode of West By Pod, Joel and Jordan wrap up our look at the West Virginia Mountaineers heading into the first practice of the Spring with an in-depth look at the Mountaineer defense.

You can find every upcoming episode of West By Pod — in addition to our other West By Pod Network audio offerings — on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and all other popular platforms.

Follow us on Twitter to stay caught up on what’s next. @smokingmusket and @West_By_Pod

If you are interested in sponsoring West By Pod, reach us by contacting michael.miller@thesmokingmusket.com