The Shotgun/Throwdown: Nine-game win streak pushes the West Virginia baseball team into the top 25

The West Virginia baseball team is on a nine-game winning streak, which has pushed the Mountaineers into the top 25 in the D1Baseball national rankings.

WVU dominated in its games last week. The Mountaineers won two games at Appalachian State, by scores of 18-1 and 18-5. WVU then continued its road trip at UNC Greensboro. The Mountaineers swept the Spartans, winning the first game of the series 28-2. WVU rounded out the series with 4-1 and 8-0 wins.

The Mountaineers return home this week, where they are undefeated, with a doubleheader against Hofstra. The first game is tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Football

Mountaineers move into spring with proven commodities, but also several unknowns on offense

The West Virginia football team is heading into this offseason with lots of questions on offense. The offensive line is returning for the Mountaineers, but who will be the starting quarterback for new offensive coordinator Chad Scott.

Basketball

WVU’s Baker Addresses Women’s Basketball Coaching Search

Now that Dawn Plitzuweit has left West Virginia for Minnesota, new athletics director Wren Baker has to find a new women’s basketball coach for WVU. A couple of names that have already been in the preliminary discussions are former head coach Mike Carey and Glenville State’s Kim Stephens.

Gymnastics

West Virginia Earns NCAA Bid, Selected to Pittsburgh Regional

The West Virginia gymnastics team has received a bid to the NCAA Championships and an automatic bye into the Second Round.

Around the Big 12

Nowell, late 3s lift Kansas State past Kentucky in NCAAs

Senior guard Markquis Nowell scored 27 points, dished nine assists, and had three steals in Kansas State’s win over Kentucky in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

Disu’s 28 points lead Texas past Penn State, into Sweet 16

Texas is moving on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after beating Penn State.

Around the NCAA

15th-seeded Princeton beats Missouri 78-63 to reach Sweet 16

Senior guard Ryan Langbord had 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists to help 15th-seeded Princeton dominate Missouri in the NCAA Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

