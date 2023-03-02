The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia concludes regular season against No. 11 Kansas State

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Basketball

No. 11 K-State at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

The West Virginia men’s basketball team will wrap up the regular season against #11 Kansas State on Saturday afternoon. The “Senior Day” game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers lost to the Wildcats in their first meeting earlier this season, 82-76.

Baseball

Mountaineers Fall to Diamondbacks in Exhibition

The West Virginia baseball team lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in an exhibition game earlier this week. The Mountaineers will return to action on Friday afternoon when they travel to William & Mary.

2023 Baseball Promo Schedule Announced

A variety of promotions and giveaways have been announced for many home games during the West Virginia baseball season.

West Virginia Athletics

Mountaineers Earn Nine Big 12 Championship Seeds

Nine members of the West Virginia wrestling team have been pre-seeded for the Big 12 Championship. Three of those nine Mountaineers earned top-five seeds.

Davenport, McCabe Lead WVU in Puerto Rico

Junior Jackson Davenport and freshman Westy McCabe each shot five-under-par to lead the West Virginia golf team at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico.

WVU To Host 2024 NCAA Rifle Championship

West Virginia University will be hosting the NCAA Rifle Championships in 2024. The WVU rifle program has the most national titles, with 19.

TBT

Wheeling to host regional in The Basketball Tournament

West Virginia will be hosting a regional site for The Basketball Tournament for the third year in a row. The WesBanco Arena in Wheeling will be the location of the regional this year. Best Virginia, the team of primarily WVU alumni, is 5-1 in TBT games played in the Mountain State.

Around the Big 12

No. 3 Kansas tops Texas Tech to clinch Big 12 title share

#3 Kansas escaped with another close win on Tuesday night, this time against Texas Tech. The Jayhawks have now gained a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season title.

Around the NCAA

Murray scores 26 to lead Iowa past No. 15 Indiana 90-68

Iowa upset #15 Indiana on Tuesday, thanks to a double-double from junior Tony Perkins. The Hawkeyes guard had 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket