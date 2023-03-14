The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mountaineers prepared to face Maryland in the NCAA Tournament opener

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team received a nine seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and will face eight seed Maryland in the First Round. The Mountaineers enter the Big Dance with a 19-14 record, while the Terrapins are 21-12 and finished sixth in the Big Ten Conference.

These two regional rivals haven’t faced off since 2015, when WVU defeated UMD by double digits in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers have won the last three meetings and own the all-time record, 24-14, but the Terps won the only previous game that was played in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1984.

This matchup will be the first game in the Round of 64 and will tip off at 12:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

Basketball

West Virginia Earns No. 10 Seed for NCAA Tournament

Dawn Plitzuweit has led the West Virginia women’s basketball team to the NCAA Women’s Tournament in her first year as WVU’s head coach. The Mountaineers are a 10 seed and will face seven seed Arizona. WVU and the Wildcats will play on Friday at noon ET on ESPN.

Baseball

WVU Secures Sweep of Minnesota

The West Virginia baseball team has now won four games in a row, after winning three straight games against Minnesota this past weekend. WVU now has back-to-back games at Appalachian State starting today on ESPN+.

Around the Big 12

Kansas vs. Howard Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - NCAA Tournament First Round

The Kansas men’s basketball team received a one seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face Howard in the First Round on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. ET on TBS.

Around the NCAA

NCAA tournament bracket revealed: Alabama claims No. 1 overall seed

Alabama received the top overall seed in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Crimson Tide will face the winner of the Southeast Missouri State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi game.

