The Shotgun/Throwdown: Stevenson scores career-high in West Virginia’s big win over Oklahoma

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Another career-high showing for fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson helped the West Virginia men’s basketball team blow out Oklahoma, 93-61, on Saturday night.

Stevenson scored a career-high last week in the Mountaineers’ win over Auburn, but he surpassed that with 34 points against the Sooners. The WVU guard hit six three-pointers to shoot over 54% from behind the arc, while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing three assists.

Sophomore forward James Okonkwo is starting to develop into a solid big man. He had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mountaineers return to the Coliseum tomorrow night against #11 Iowa State. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Basketball

Mountaineers Conclude Road Swing at OSU

The West Virginia women’s basketball team travels to Oklahoma State tonight. The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Wrestling

West Virginia Drops Nail-Biter to No. 3 Iowa State

The West Virginia wrestling team had one of the top-five largest crowds in program history in the WVU Coliseum against #3 Iowa State this past Friday.

NBA

McBride ties season-high in Knicks comeback victory

Former West Virginia guard Miles “Deuce” McBride scored a season-high 14 points in the New York Knicks’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Deuce had the best plus-minus for New York with a +34. This season, he is averaging 13.2 minutes and 3.7 points per game.

Around the Big 12

Bishop helps No. 10 Texas rally past No. 7 K-State, 69-66

Texas has moved up to #5 in the national rankings after coming back to defeat then-#7 Kansas State on the road this weekend. Senior guard Sir’Jabari Rice and senior forward Christian Bishop combined for 28 points off the bench for the Longhorns.

No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53

A strong first half helped Iowa State beat Kansas in a battle of top-15 Big 12 teams on Saturday.

Around the NCAA

Jackson-Davis, No. 21 Indiana beat Edey, No. 1 Purdue 79-74

Indiana upset then-#1 Purdue on Saturday, thanks to 25 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks from Hoosiers senior Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket