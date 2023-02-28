The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mountaineers help NCAA Tournament chances with gritty win at Iowa State

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

Basketball

Gutty Mountaineers Boost NCAA Hopes With Road Win at Iowa State | West Virginia University Athletics

Down to only two available bigs, West Virginia overcame a seven-point second-half deficit to defeat Iowa State, 72-69, Monday night at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Smith nets 20 points on Senior Night to lead WVU over K-State, 67-58

Senior day ended in a win for the West Virginia women’s basketball team. Fifth-year senior Madisen Smith led the Mountaineers with 20 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Jayla Hemingway added 13 points, five steals, and five rebounds.

Baseball

Wetherholt, Traxel Collect Big 12 Weekly Honors | West Virginia University Athletics

Two West Virginia baseball players took home Big 12 weekly honors, Monday, with sophomore JJ Wetherholt earning Player of the Week and fifth year senior Blaine Traxel collecting Pitcher of the Week.

Tickets on sale for Backyard Brawl at PNC Park

The Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia and Pitt baseball teams will be played at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Five-Run First Propels Mountaineers over No. 13 Maryland

The West Virginia baseball team upset #13 Maryland on the road last week. The Mountaineers built an early lead with five runs scored in the first inning. Freshman Logan Sauve led WVU with three RBIs, while fellow freshman Sam White and redshirt senior Tevin Tucker each added home runs.

Gymnastics

Collins Named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week

Last week, West Virginia gymnast Ellen Collins was named the Big 12 Conference Event Specialist of the Week.

Around the Big 12

No. 9 Baylor rallies after George injury to beat No. 8 Texas

The Baylor men’s basketball team has now moved up to #7 in the national rankings, after defeating its rival Texas, 81-72, on Saturday.

Around the NCAA

Maryland rolls in 2nd half, beats No. 21 Northwestern 75-59

Then-#21 Northwestern was upset by the Maryland basketball team on Sunday. Senior guard Jahmir Young led the Terrapins with 18 points.

