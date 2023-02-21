The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia keeps tournament hopes alive with win over Oklahoma State

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team should stay on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble with its big win over Oklahoma State, 85-67. Points off turnovers ended up being the difference for WVU. The Cowboys suffered from 18 turnovers, and the Mountaineers capitalized by scoring 28 points off of those turnovers.

Fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson did his thing, leading the team with 23 points and five rebounds. The WVU guard also made five of six three-pointers. Senior forward Tre Mitchell finally joined the party, scoring 22 points and grabbing three rebounds.

WVU is currently projected to be one of the last eight teams to make the Big Dance field, but the Mountaineers still have work to do. They have a chance to get a huge win on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Lawrence to face #3 Kansas.

Basketball

Kansas State Game Sold Out

The WVU men’s basketball game against #14 Kansas State is officially sold out. The game will be Senior Day for the Mountaineers.

Baseball

Mountaineers Claim First Win in Rout of Georgia Southern

The West Virginia baseball team earned its first win of the season at Georgia Southern, 13-4, on Sunday.

Rifle

West Virginia Qualified for NCAA Championships

The #3 West Virginia rifle team has qualified for the 2023 NCAA Championships. Senior Mary Tucker shot a perfect 600 in air rifle to help the Mountaineers defeat the Virginia Military Institute in the qualifying match. WVU will be going for its 20th national title in March.

Around the Big 12

No. 5 Kansas rallies in 2nd half, beats No. 9 Baylor 87-71

A high-scoring second half helped Kansas defeat Baylor in a battle between top 10 teams on Saturday. Junior forward Jalen Wilson had a double-double for the Jayhawks, with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Nowell scores 20, No. 12 K-State beats No. 19 Iowa St 61-55

In another high caliber Big 12 game this past weekend, Kansas State stormed back in the second half to beat Iowa State.

Around the NCAA

Joiner, No. 23 NC State pull away late to beat rival UNC

An incredible home crowd helped NC State knock off its biggest rival, North Carolina, which may have pushed the Tar Heels out of the NCAA Tournament discussion due to their lack of big wins.

