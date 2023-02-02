Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

A lackadaisical start set the Mountaineers back in their Tuesday night loss at #15 TCU. The West Virginia men’s basketball team had built some momentum with back-to-back wins over Texas Tech and then-#15 Auburn and had a prime opportunity to steal a crucial Big 12 road win with the absence of TCU’s Mike MIles, but the Horned Frogs outplayed WVU in the paint to get a close 76-72 win.

Senior forward Tre Mitchell probably had the best performance of the night for the Mountaineers. Mitchell scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished four assists, and had three blocks. Fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson had 17 points, four assists, and three rebounds for WVU.

The Mountaineers return home on Saturday night with a Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Football

WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents

The West Virginia football program has winning records over six of its opponents on the 2023 schedule. WVU will be facing Houston for the first time in program history. The Mountaineers also have a chance to take the lead in its series with Texas Tech.

Basketball

Longhorns Top Mountaineers Wednesday Night

A second half comeback fell apart in the fourth quarter for the West Virginia women’s basketball team, as the Mountaineers fell to Texas on Wednesday night in Morgantown.

Golf

WVU Shoots 8-under in Final Round of Arizona Intercollegiate

The West Virginia golf team finished in 11th place at the Arizona Intercollegiate this week. The Mountaineers shot 8-under-par for the second-lowest score in the last round.

Around the Big 12

No. 8 Kansas avenges earlier loss to No. 7 K-State, 90-78

An excellent first half helped the #8 Kansas men’s basketball team defeat #7 Kansas State on Tuesday night in the Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence. Junior forward Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 20 points and four assists.

Rice, Allen lead No. 10 Texas over No. 11 Baylor 76-71

The #10 Texas basketball team escaped a close game with #11 Baylor earlier this week, thanks to senior guard Sir’Jabari Rice coming off the bench to score 21 points for the Longhorns.

Around the NCAA

No. 16 Xavier beats No. 17 Providence 85-83 in OT thriller

#16 Xavier and #17 Providence had a great back-and-forth basketball game on Wednesday night, with the Musketeers winning in overtime.

