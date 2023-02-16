The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia baseball set to open the season at Georgia Southern

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions.

The 2023 season for the West Virginia baseball team starts this weekend when the Mountaineers play at Georgia Southern.

WVU was decent last year, going 33-22 overall with a 14-10 Big 12 record, but a quick elimination in the conference tournament kept the team out of the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers lost a lot of their offensive production during the offseason, due to the MLB Draft and the transfer portal, but head coach Randy Mazey thinks that they will be able to hit more home runs in 2023. Mazey has also added some experience on the mound.

WVU was projected to finish sixth in the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll, but many think that the Mountaineers will show significant improvement this season. WVU’s opening series against GSU starts on Friday night, and all three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Basketball

Texas Tech Game Sold Out

This Saturday’s game for the West Virginia men’s basketball team is officially sold out. This is WVU’s fifth sellout game of the year. The Mountaineers defeated Texas Tech, 76-61, in their first matchup earlier this season.

Latest Bracketology: WVU hoops back on NCAA bubble

Back-to-back losses have put West Virginia back on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. WVU is currently projected to be a 10-seed and one of the “last four bye” teams.

Soccer

Women’s Soccer Announces Spring Slate

The West Virginia women’s soccer team has a very fun spring schedule in April, with matches against Pitt, Virginia Tech, and other regional opponents.

Around the Big 12

Sherfield helps Oklahoma beat No. 12 Kansas State 79-65

A strong second half helped the Oklahoma men’s basketball team upset #12 Kansas State on Tuesday night. Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Dick scores 26 as No. 5 Kansas beats Oklahoma State 87-76

Freshman guard Gradey Dick hit four three-pointers to score 26 points and lead #5 Kansas to a high-scoring win over Oklahoma State on the road earlier this week.

Around the NCAA

Carter leads No. 24 Providence past No. 18 Creighton in 2 OT

#24 Providence had three players score 20 or more points on Tuesday night, as the Friars defeated #18 Creighton in double-overtime.

