The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia loses second straight to #9 Baylor

The road struggles continue for the West Virginia men’s basketball team, as the Mountaineers lost at #9 Baylor on Monday night. WVU is now 2-7 on the road.

Incredible three-point shooting for the Bears put WVU at a big disadvantage. BU shot 51.9% from behind the arc by making 14 of 27 threes. Guard LJ Cryer led the Bears with 26 points.

Fifth-year senior Emmitt Matthews Jr. had another solid performance in the Mountaineers’ loss. The starting forward led the team with 17 points and five rebounds, along with three assists. Joe Toussaint was the only other WVU player to score in double-digits, with 11 points. He also had four assists and four rebounds.

The Mountaineers will return home on Saturday afternoon with a matchup against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will be coming off an upset win over #6 Texas.

Basketball

Mountaineers get much-needed 73-60 win over No. 21 Iowa State

The West Virginia women’s basketball team got its second victory over a ranked team this season, with a big win at home over then-#21 Iowa State on Saturday. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly led the Mountaineers with 20 points, three assists, and three rebounds.

Tennis

West Virginia Defeats Mount St. Mary’s

This past weekend, the West Virginia tennis team got back-to-back wins in Morgantown. The first win was over Marshall and the second was over Mount St. Mary’s. The Mountaineers are now 5-2.

Rifle

West Virginia Falls at Kentucky

The #3 West Virginia rifle team narrowly lost to #4 Kentucky this past weekend.

Gymnastics

WVU takes second at Denver

The West Virginia gymnastics team fell to #8 Denver, 195.575-197.125, on Sunday.

Around the Big 12

Flagler scores 28, No. 14 Baylor rallies to beat No. 17 TCU

Baylor and TCU faced off in a battle between two top-20 Big 12 basketball teams on Saturday. Senior guard Adam Flagler led the Bears to a win by scoring 28 points and accumulating four assists.

Harmon helps Texas Tech top No. 12 Kansas State 71-63

Texas Tech upset the then-#12 Kansas State men’s basketball team this past weekend in Lubbock.

Around the NCAA

Buie, Audige help Northwestern beat No. 1 Purdue 64-58

Purdue is no longer the top-ranked team in college basketball after Northwestern upset the Boilermakers on Sunday afternoon. Alabama is now #1 in the country.

