The Shotgun/Throwdown: Geno Smith wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Football

Gold-Blue Game will wrap up spring football on April 22 | WV MetroNews

West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Basketball

A Calmer Erik Stevenson on Display Wednesday Night Against No. 11 Iowa State | West Virginia University Athletics

By Erik Stevenson standards, Wednesday night's 8-point, 1-for-6 shooting night against 11th-ranked Iowa State doesn't come close to matching what he did last Saturday against Oklahoma or two Saturday's ago against Auburn.

Three Guys Before The Game - Cyclones Silenced & Texas Preview (Episode 441) | WV MetroNews

In this episode, the “Guys” present an analytical autopsy on why the Mountaineers beat Iowa State and preview this weekend’s date in Austin.

Matthews: “I came back here to win games” | Gold and Blue Nation

Against ISU, Stevenson got a little banged up early and eventually fouled out of the contest. After WVU’s leading scorer went down, Kedrian Johnson and Emmitt Matthews knew they needed to step up.

WVU Sports

Mountaineers Battle Air Force in Big 12 Finale | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) welcomes Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Big 12) to the WVU Coliseum for the first time in program history on Friday, Feb. 10, in the third matchup of a four-dual homestand. Dual time is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Mountaineers Play Host to Marshall and Mount St. Mary’s | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University tennis team (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) continues its homestand this weekend, as the Mountaineers play host to in-state foe, Marshall, and Mount St. Mary's on Feb. 10-11. Both matches will take place at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown.

Mazey: NIL has become West Virginia's greatest opportunity, needs to be viewed as an advantage | WV MetroNews

Nine days out from the start of his 11th season as West Virginia’s manager, Randy Mazey was already swinging for the fences.

Geno Smith named NFL Comeback Player of the Year | Gold and Blue Nation

Geno Smith still hasn’t written back, but plenty has been written, and will continue to be written, about his storybook 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Chuck Howley to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame, part of Class of 2023 | Gold and Blue Nation

The WVU Sports Hall of Famer certainly had the credentials to gain entry into Canton, but had been kept on the outside of the National Football League’s hall of fame museum for many years

Around the Big 12

Big 12 comes to agreement with Oklahoma and Texas allowing both to exit conference after 2023-24 athletic year | WV MetroNews

Oklahoma and Texas will each spend one more season as members of the Big 12 Conference before setting off on a new journey in the Southeastern Conference.

Around the NCAA

Seminoles extend football coach Mike Norvell through 2029 | ESPN

After guiding Florida State to its first 10-win season since 2016, coach Mike Norvell has signed a contract extension with the school through the 2029 season.

