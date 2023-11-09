West Virginia Thread Alert: Stormin’ Norman

Date: November 11, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: FOX

Location: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners

Threads: White Helmet - White Jerseys - White Pants

Record in Uniform: 3-9

Like the green uniforms of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the all-white storm trooper uniforms for the West Virginia Mountaineers are traditionally worn against their toughest road test, which in this, the year 2023 of our football coach Neal Brown, is the Oklahoma Sooners. Technically, the Mountaineers wore all-whites last year when they played the Pitt Panthers, but that Country Roads uniform looked nothing like this clean white version the Mountaineers will wear on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 3-9 in their storm trooper kits, beating only TCU in 2013, ISU in 2016 and TCU in 2019 in these while they are 0-2 against the Oklahoma Sooners in the all whites. The Sooners will counter with an all-gray/black look, which is their alternate, something they tend to wear against the ‘Eers.