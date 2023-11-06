Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Andrew Caridi, Warren Baker & Amanda Mazey

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM channel 383 or online at SiriusXM 973

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: West Virginia -4, Total 136 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Springfield, Missouri

Series History: West Virginia and Missouri State have only met once — the semifinals of the 2011 Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic. The Mountaineers won, 70-68, in overtime. Josh Eilert served as WVU’s video coordinator during that game.

Record: 0-0

Record in 2022-23: 17-15 (12-8 MVC)

Head Coach: Dana Ford (6th Season)





GAME NOTES:

November 6 is the earliest date in school history that West Virginia has tipped off a men’s basketball season.

West Virginia owns a 98-16 all-time record in season openers, including a 104-10 record in home openers.

The Mountaineers return four players from last year’s team — senior Patrick Suemnick, juniors Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson and sophomore Josiah Harris — who counted for only 10 percent of the scoring from the 2022-23 team

Fifth-year senior Jesse Edwards was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team. Edwards was named to the 20-member Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Preseason Watch List, given annually to the nation’s top center.



PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Josiah Harris, Quinn Slazinski, Jesse Edwards

Missouri State Bears: N.J. Benson, Donovan Clay, Matthew Lee, Chance Moore and Alston Mason





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...