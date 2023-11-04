Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
GAME VITALS
Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
Time: 7:00PM ET
Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Alex Faust (PBP) and Robert Smith (Analyst)
Online Streaming: Fox Sports with a valid cable subscription
Mountaineer fans can also catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV by following THIS LINK.
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on SiriusXM Channel 380 or online at SiriusXM.com
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)
Betting Odds: West Virginia -12, Total 48.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Provo, Utah
Series History: West Virginia leads the all-time series, 1-0.
2022 Record: 8-5, beat SMU, 24-23, in the New Mexico Bowl
Current Record: 5-3 (2-3 Big 12), lost to No. 7 Texas last week, 35-6.
Head Coach: Kalani Sitake (8th season)
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.
And, as always...
Loading comments...