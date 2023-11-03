West Virginia Thread Alert: Military Home Salute

Date: November 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: Fox

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Opponent: BYU Cougars

Threads: Blue Helmet - Blue Jerseys - Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 8-4

Its the annual “True Blue” game and that has been coupled with our annual game where we wear an American flag on the helmet. Not gonna lie, the flag decal is fantastic. Its really freaking cool! The Mountaineers are 8-4 in their all-blue uniforms and it was the uniform they wore last year when they finally defeated the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time as a conference opponent. Neal Brown is 4-1 in the True Blue get up, losing his first game to Texas Tech but is currently riding a four-game winning streak, beating Baylor, Army, Texas and Oklahoma.

Enjoy some of the highlights with this combination.