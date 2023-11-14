Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Andrew Caridi, Warren Baker & Angelica Trinone

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 386 or online at SiriusXM 9976

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: West Virginia -7.5, Total 135.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Jacksonville, Alabama

Series History: West Virginia is 1-0 all-time against Jacksonville State. The Mountaineers defeated the Gamecocks, 74-72, on Dec. 22, 2018, at the WVU Coliseum.

Record: 1-1

Record in 2022-23: 13-18 (6-12 OVC)

Head Coach: Ray Harper (8th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Josiah Harris, Quinn Slazinski, Jesse Edwards

Jacksonville State Gamecocks: KyKy Tandy, Quincy Clark, Travis Roberts, Marcellus Brigham and Mason Nicholson





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

