WHEN/WHERE
Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Andrew Caridi, Warren Baker & Angelica Trinone
Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 386 or online at SiriusXM 9976
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: West Virginia -7.5, Total 135.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Jacksonville, Alabama
Series History: West Virginia is 1-0 all-time against Jacksonville State. The Mountaineers defeated the Gamecocks, 74-72, on Dec. 22, 2018, at the WVU Coliseum.
Record: 1-1
Record in 2022-23: 13-18 (6-12 OVC)
Head Coach: Ray Harper (8th Season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Josiah Harris, Quinn Slazinski, Jesse Edwards
Jacksonville State Gamecocks: KyKy Tandy, Quincy Clark, Travis Roberts, Marcellus Brigham and Mason Nicholson
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
