WHEN/WHERE

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Nick Farrell, Warren Baker & Amanda Mazey

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | Online at SiriusXM 985

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: West Virginia -14, Total 138.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? West Long Branch, New Jersey

Series History: West Virginia is 2-0 all-time against Monmouth. WVU defeated the Hawks, 64-54, in the first meeting on Nov. 14, 2014, at the WVU Coliseum. The two teams last met in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 15, 2018, with the Mountaineers coming away with a 71-53 victory.

Record: 0-1

Record in 2022-23: 7-26 (5-13 CAA)

Head Coach: King Rice (13th Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Josiah Harris, Quinn Slazinski, Jesse Edwards

Monmouth Hawks: Xander Rice, Jack Collins, Jakari Spence, Jaret Valencia, Nikita Konstantynovskyi





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

