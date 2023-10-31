CURSED: Kerr Kriisa Ruled Partially Ineligible for ‘23-24 Season

West Virginia Mountaineers interim basketball coach Josh Eilert was just dealt another blow to this season when point guard Kerr Kriisa, a transfer from the University of Arizona was ruled ineligible for nine games this season after it was determined that he received ‘impermissible benefits’ while a student at UA. West Virginia’s statement is below.

In late August 2023, West Virginia University learned of a potential eligibility concern for men’s basketball transfer student-athlete Kerr Kriisa, who admitted to receiving impermissible benefits while enrolled at the University of Arizona. West Virginia worked cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Staff to reach an appropriate resolution. As a result of his actions, Kriisa will miss nine (9) 2023-2024 regular season games as part of his eligibility reinstatement. Kriisa will be able to continue to practice and travel with the team during his suspension from competition. He accepts responsibility for his actions at Arizona and looks forward to joining his Mountaineer teammates on the floor.”