GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. UCF Knights — Pre-game updates, TV info, betting odds and more

GAME VITALS
Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
Time: Noon ET
Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: FS1
Announcers: Eric Collins (PBP) and Devin Gardner (Analyst)
Online Streaming: Fox Sports with a valid cable subscription
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on SiriusXM Channel 380 or online at SiriusXM.com
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)
Betting Odds: UCF -7, Total 59.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Orlando, FL
Series History: West Virginia leads the all-time series, 2-0. The Mountaineers won the last meeting on September 11, 2004, 45-20.
2022 Record: 9-5 (6-2 AAC), lost to Duke, 30-13, in the Military Bowl
Current Record: 3-4 (0-4 Big 12), lost to No. 6 Oklahoma last week, 31-29.
Head Coach: Gus Malzahn (3rd season)
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
