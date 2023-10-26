West Virginia Thread Alert: Blue Ridge Mountains Take Me To Central Florida

Date: October 28, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM on FSI

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium aka Bounce House aka Bright House Networks Stadium

Opponent: UCF Knights (not to be called Central Florida Golden Knights...shhh)

Threads: Blue Helmet - White Jerseys - Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 4-6 (Thanks SaxxoSteve!)

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear their blue lids, white jerseys and blue pants on Saturday when they take on the University of Central Florida Golden....I mean the UCF Knights. The Mountaineers are 4-7 all-time in this combination, but Neal Brown is 0-4 in this combination, losing four straight games in this combination, with Saturday looking like number 5.

The Mountaineers lost to Baylor in 2019 17-14, lost to Iowa State in 2020 42-6, lost to Oklahoma 16-13 in 2021 (infamous bad snap game), and lost to 38-20 in 2022 in a game that wasn’t that competitive. The Mountaineers went 2-0 in 2018 in this combination with wins over Tennessee and Texas. Here’s a throwback to when games we’re fun.