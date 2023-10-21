West Virginia drops second consecutive game in the fourth quarter

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) have found themselves on a two-game skid following Saturday evening’s 48-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) in Morgantown.

West Virginia began the game with a quick three-and-out on the opening drive but were given a second chance with a recovered fumble when the punt went through Brennan Presley’s hands. The Mountaineers would give it back two plays later when Oklahoma State’s Kendal Daniels poked the ball away from tight end Kole Taylor.

Oklahoma State capitalized on the turnover with a 37-yard field goal by kicker Alex Hale, securing a 3-0 lead. This lead extended to 10-0 after a two-yard rushing touchdown by tailback Ollie Gordon, following a costly interception by Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black.

To their credit, West Virginia responded right away, showcasing a scoring drive that culminated in a three-yard rushing touchdown by running back Justin Johnson, narrowing the Cowboys’ lead to 10-7. Exchanging field goals midway through the second quarter brought the score to 13-10.

The Mountaineers reclaimed the lead with a beautiful 45-yard touchdown pass from a scrambling Garrett Greene to NC State transfer Devin Carter. A missed field goal on the Pokes’ following drive sent West Virginia to the locker room with a 17-13 lead at the half.

Oklahoma State regained a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter, but West Virginia answered on their next drive when Greene found EJ Horton up the middle for a 32-yard touchdown, retaking a 24-20 lead.

West Virginia’s defense faltered in the fourth quarter as Bowman added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley, and Ollie Gordon exploded for 149 yards and three touchdowns, leaving the Mountaineer offense struggling to keep up.

Garrett Greene finished the game 15-of-30 passing for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while also leading the Mountaineers on the ground with 117 yards on 16 attempts. Justin Johnson finished the evening with 72 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while CJ Donaldson ended with 39 yards and a score on 13 attempts.

The Mountaineers will travel to Orlando next Saturday to take on the 3-4 (0-4 Big 12) UCF Knights. Kickoff is set for Noon ET, and the game will be broadcast on FS1.