GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 3:30PM ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Mike Monaco (PBP), Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid cable subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on SiriusXM Channel 135 and Channel 199, or online at SiriusXM.com

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: West Virginia -3, Total 48.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Stillwater, OK

Series History: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series, 9-5. West Virginia won the matchup in Stillwater in 2022, 24-19.

2022 Record: 7-6 (4-5 Big 12), lost to Wisconsin, 24-17, in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Current Record: 4-2 (2-1 Big 12), beat Kanas, 39-32, last week.

Head Coach: Mike Gundy (19th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

