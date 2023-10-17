This is a basketball podcast, but I start with my reaction to the WVU/Houston football game. What a crazy game.

For basketball, a spreadsheet in Connecticut has determined that WVU’s 2023-24 season will mostly be experienced on ESPN+. Let’s process the early WVU predictions and spin them into a postive.

