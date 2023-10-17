 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unreasonable Doubt: The Exclusive Season?

The early computer rankings have WVU in the bottom half of the Big 12. Is that going to make the 2023-24 WVU Basketball season feel like an exclusive club?

By udpodcast
This is a basketball podcast, but I start with my reaction to the WVU/Houston football game. What a crazy game.

For basketball, a spreadsheet in Connecticut has determined that WVU’s 2023-24 season will mostly be experienced on ESPN+. Let’s process the early WVU predictions and spin them into a postive.

Listen to this episode and more on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, and all major platforms. Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @smokingmusket and @imjoshwhitt to stay updated on future episodes.

