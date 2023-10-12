Time Expired — West Virginia Loses Heartbreaker in Houston

There’s really not a lot to say.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) are the first veteran Big 12 team to lose to one of the first-year members — dropping a heartbreaker on a last-second Hail Mary by Houston, 41-39.

The Mountaineers had the win in their grasp with seven seconds left, but in true West Virginia fashion they dropped it. An unsportsmanlike penalty on Garrett Greene following what looked to be a game-winning 50-yard touchdown set the Cougars up with great field position. Two plays later, Stephon Johnson Jr. pulled in the game-winning, 49-yard Hail Mary off of a tipped ball.

Garrett Greene finished the night 20-38 passing for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Carter led the Mountaineer receivers with five catches for 116 yards. Kole Taylor finished with 62 yards on five grabs, while Traylon Ray and Hudson Clement each had a touchdown catch.

The Mountaineers are back in Morgantown next weekend — Saturday, October 21 — where they’ll face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Morgantown for Homecoming. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with kickoff set for 3:30PM ET.