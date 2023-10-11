West Virginia Thread Alert: Cougar Cool

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: FS1

Location: TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

Opponent: Houston Cougars

Threads: Blue Helmet - White Jerseys - White Pants

Record in Uniform: 3-6

The West Virginia Mountaineers will wear their Country Roads helmets with their white jerseys and white pants on Thursday when they face off with former head coach Dana Holgorsen and Big 12 newcomer, the Houston Cougars.

The Mountaineers have slowly been giving hints to a new uniform set and the general approval of the Country Roads helmets (helmet stripes with a state logo and the flying WV) have been well received. Don’t be surprised if that general theme stays around next year when a new uniform set is supposed to be revealed.

As for this set, the Mountaineers are only 3-6 in this combination, so history has not been the kindest to West Virginia in the Blue-White-White. Houston will counter with a White-Black-Black combination.