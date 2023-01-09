West Virginia picks up a pair of transfer commitments over the weekend

Over the weekend, while I put away the Christmas tree and everything festive in the house, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up several pieces they expect to help them with the 2023 season. The first commitment of the weekend was Buffalo safety Keyshawn Cobb, a defensive back being recruited to help with the spear position - a position that has been a significant weakness for the Mountaineers the past four years. Cobb played the “in the box” safety at Buffalo, registering 67 tackles and 7 passes defended last season. FYI, those 7 passes defended would have led the Mountaineers in 2022 and been two more than defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson had as he led the team.

Additionally, the Mountaineers added to their defensive line with Tennessee State lineman Davoan Hawkins. Hawkins originally started his career as a Kentucky Wildcats but redshirted then transferred down where he was a three-year starter for the Tennessee State Tigers. With the loss of Dante Stills, the Mountaineers were looking for a force on the line, one who could collapse the pocket and they hope Hawkins will be part of that solution. Hawkins totaled 92 tackles and 18 TFLs in his three years as a Tiger.