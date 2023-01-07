GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023
Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Tyler Denning and Mark Adams
Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 389
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: Kansas -1.5, Total 146 points via DraftKings Sportsbook
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas
Series History: This will be the 25th meeting between West Virginia and Kansas. Kansas leads the series, 18-6. All 24 meetings have been since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. Last year, Kansas won both regular season meetings and in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship. Kansas has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series.
Record: 13-1 (2-0 Big 12)
Record in 2021-22: 34-6 (14-4 Big 12), Won NCAA National Championship with 72-69 win over the No. 8 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels
Head Coach: Bill Self (21st Season)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:
West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Joe Toussaint
Kansas Jayhawks: Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams Jr, Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, and Kevin McCullar
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary and join us over on The Smoking Musket Varsity Club Discord.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.
And, as always...
Loading comments...