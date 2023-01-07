GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM EST

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Tyler Denning and Mark Adams

Online Streaming: ONLY AVAILABLE ON ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM 389

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: Kansas -1.5, Total 146 points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas

Series History: This will be the 25th meeting between West Virginia and Kansas. Kansas leads the series, 18-6. All 24 meetings have been since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. Last year, Kansas won both regular season meetings and in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship. Kansas has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series.

Record: 13-1 (2-0 Big 12)

Record in 2021-22: 34-6 (14-4 Big 12), Won NCAA National Championship with 72-69 win over the No. 8 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels

Head Coach: Bill Self (21st Season)





PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP:

West Virginia Mountaineers: Tre Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews, Jimmy Bell, Erik Stevenson, and Joe Toussaint

Kansas Jayhawks: Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams Jr, Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, and Kevin McCullar





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

