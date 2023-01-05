The Shotgun/Throwdown: Can homecourt advantage help the Mountaineers get back-to-back Big 12 wins?

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team is 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play after struggling on the road at Kansas State and Oklahoma State. Things aren’t getting any easier for the Mountaineers, as they prepare to host #3 Kansas and #16 Baylor. While that seems daunting, homecourt advantage might get WVU more of a boost than fans realize.

The Mountaineers have upset the Jayhawks six times at home since joining the Big 12. Most recently, WVU beat #23 KU in 2021. The five other wins for the Mountaineers were matchups where Kansas was ranked in the top 10, including two instances with the Jayhawks were #1 in the country.

In 2017, WVU upset #1 Baylor (who was undefeated) at home and two weeks later defeated #1 Kansas (who had just one loss) in the WVU Coliseum. Hopefully the Mountaineers can get back-to-back upset wins over those two conference opponents during the next week.

Football

How to watch Rodney Gallagher, Josiah Trotter in high school All-American game Saturday

Two West Virginia football commits will be playing in the high school All-American Bowl this weekend. Four-star recruits Rodney Gallagher III and Josiah Trotter from Pennsylvania will both be playing for the “East” team. The game will be nationally televised on NBC, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

NFL

Playoff scenarios for former Mountaineers in final week of NFL regular season

Four former West Virginia football players have already secured their spots with their teams in the NFL Playoffs. Five more Mountaineers, including quarterback Geno Smith and linebacker David Long Jr., are still fighting for a chance to play in the postseason.

Around the Big 12

Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103

Senior guard Markquis led Kansas State with 36 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, as the Wildcats won a shootout over the #6 Texas men’s basketball team. Senior forward Keyontae Johnson led K-State with nine rebounds and scored 28 points.

No. 3 Kansas ends Texas Tech’s 29-game home win streak 75-72

The #3 Kansas basketball team narrowly escaped an upset at Texas Tech, despite 26 points from TTU senior forward Kevin Obanor.

Around the NCAA

Pittsburgh rallies past No. 11 Virginia 68-65

After a slow first half, Pitt was able to come back to upset the #11 Virginia basketball team on Tuesday night.

No. 14 Wisconsin holds off late push by Minnesota

#14 Wisconsin barely avoided an upset at home against Minnesota on Tuesday. Junior forward Steven Crowl had 17 points for the Badgers.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket