Lanell Carr becomes sixteenth Mountaineer to enter transfer portal

Its a new year, with the calendar turning over to 2023, but the hits continue to come for the West Virginia Mountaineers, this time in the form of Lanell Carr. Carr’s announcement came via Carl Reed, a national analyst for 247 Sports.

Sources: West Virginia Defensive Lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal. — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) January 3, 2023

Carr is another member of the maligned 2020 recruiting class, which now has seen 17 of its 21 enrollees leave via the transfer portal. Over three seasons, Carr saw action in 27 games, starting in five of them. For his career, Carr recorded 26 tackles, including 21 this past season while he split time with Jared Bartlett.

Carr is also the 17th player from the 2020 class - a class that totaled 21 enrollees - to transfer joining a list that includes: David Vince-Okoli, Sam Brown, Devell Washington, Ahkeem Mesidor, Tairiq Stewart, Taurus Simmons, James Thomas, Jordan White, Reese Smith, Quay Mays, Avarius Sparrow, Eddie Watkins, Daryl Porter, Jackie Matthews, and Charles Finley, Chris Mayo and Taurus Simmons.

The only remaining players from the 2020 class are: Sean Martin, Garrett Greene, Zach Frazier, and Jairo Faverus