West Virginia football 2023 schedule release: Mountaineers set to welcome all four newcomers to the Big 12

After a longer-than-anticipated wait, the Big 12 Conference has announced the conference schedule for the 2023 season which means the West Virginia Mountaineers schedule is finally set.

West Virginia will begin the season on the road with a trip to Happy Valley, where they’ll renew a historically one-sided rivalry with the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 2nd. The Mountaineers will then return to Morgantown for the 2023 home opener against the FCS’ Duquesne Dukes in a tune-up game before the Pittsburgh Panthers come to visit on September 16th for the 106th edition of The Backyard Brawl.

Getting into the conference schedule, WVU will kick off Big 12 Conference play with visit from the Texas Tech Red Raiders on September 23rd to conclude a three-game homestand.

As if the schedule isn’t already daunting enough through the first four weeks, the Mountaineers will follow that up with a trip to Forth Worth to take on the College Football Playoff runners-up TCU Horned Frogs on September 30th, closing out a meat-grinder of a month.

After a sure-to-be much-needed bye week, the Mountaineers will face off with the first of the four new teams to the Big 12 with a visit to Houston on Thursday, October 12th to take on former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen and his Houston Cougars.

The Mountaineers will then return home for a showdown with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 21st before visiting the UCF Knights in Florida a week later.

That will be followed with what will surely be a spectacle, purely based on the clash of cultures, as the BYU Cougars will come to town on November 11th for their first-ever visit to Morgantown.

West Virginia will wind down the season with one final visit to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on November 11th. The following week, the Mountaineers will rekindle a rivalry that began budding in the Big East as they’ll take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Senior Day.

The season concludes with a road trip to Waco to take on Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears.

You can check out the full schedule below:

Game 1

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Time TBA

@ Penn State Nittany Lions

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Game 2

Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Time TBA

vs. Duquesne Dukes

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Game 3

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Time TBA

vs. Pitt Panthers

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Game 4

Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Time TBA

vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Game 5

Saturday, September 30, 2023 - Time TBA

@ TCU Horned Frogs

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Forth Worth, Texas

Game 6

Thursday, October 12, 2023 - Time TBA

@ Houston Cougars

TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

Game 7

October 21, 2023 - Time TBA

vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Game 8

Saturday, October 28, 2023 - Time TBA

@ UCF Knights

The Bounce House (FBC Mortgage Stadium), Orlando, Florida

Game 9

Saturday, November 4, 2023 - Time TBA

vs BYU Cougars

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Game 10

Saturday, November 11, 2023 - Time TBA

@ Oklahoma Sooners

Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Game 11

Saturday, November 18, 2023 - Time TBA

vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Game 12

Saturday, November 25, 2023 - Time TBA

@ Baylor Bears

McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas