The Shotgun/Throwdown: Erik Stevenson named Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson was selected as the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week after his dominant performance in the Mountaineers’ win over then-#15 Auburn.

Seven made three-pointers helped the fifth-year senior score a career-high 31 points on Saturday. Stevenson shot 70% from three-point range and 80% from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and tallied three steals against the Tigers.

Earlier in the week, Stevenson had his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in WVU’s road win at Texas Tech. He arguably could have been Big 12 Player of the Week since he averaged 23.5 points per game last week, while shooting 45% from the field, 47% from three-point range, and 81% from the free throw line.

Basketball

Mountaineers benefit from Bell, Okonkwo stepping up against Auburn

Sophomore forward James Okonkwo has been stepping up in West Virginia’s past few men’s basketball games. Okonkwo has played over 14 minutes in each of WVU’s last three games. Senior forward Jimmy Bell Jr. also had a big game against then-#15 Auburn, scoring 15 points and collecting seven rebounds.

Gymnastics

Mountaineers Tally Season-High Score, Win Home Quad

The West Virginia gymnastics team scored a season-high 196.375 at its meet against Iowa State, Eastern Michigan, and Towson on Sunday in the WVU Coliseum.

Rifle

West Virginia Wins on Senior Day

The #3 West Virginia rifle team defeated #9 Navy on Saturday in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have now won five straight matches to improve to 15-3 this season.

Around the Big 12

Sherfield scores 30 as Oklahoma beats No. 2 Alabama 93-69

The Big 12 Conference proved that it is the best league in college basketball by dominating the SEC in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. The Big 12 won seven of the 10 games. The biggest win of the weekend was Oklahoma’s blowout victory over then-#2 Alabama.

Wilson’s 22 points help No. 9 Kansas survive Kentucky 77-68

Kansas went on the road to defeat the Kentucky basketball team in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Around the NCAA

Edey scores 38 as No. 1 Purdue overwhelms Spartans 77-61

A strong first half helped #1 Purdue beat the Michigan State basketball team on Sunday afternoon.

