The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mountaineers lose first two Big 12 games

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

Big 12 play is always a brutal conference schedule, and West Virginia’s roster full of transfers is learning that very quickly this year.

The Mountaineers are 0-2 in Big 12 play after Saturday’s loss at Kansas State and last night’s loss at Oklahoma State. Missed shots, particularly free throws, and turnovers played a big role in WVU’s losses. The team shot under 42% from the field and under 28% from three-point range in both games. Even more detrimental was the Mountaineers’ missed free throws, missing 18 against the Wildcats and missing 11 against the Cowboys on Monday night. WVU also had 20 turnovers against K-State and 15 against OK-State.

The next two games, versus #3 Kansas and #16 Baylor, should be even tougher for the Mountaineers, but at least they will be returning home for those matchups. Hopefully WVU will be able to get back on track at home.

Football

Brown Announces Marshall on Coaching Staff

After losing Tony Washington to Liberty, the West Virginia has hired Bilal Marshall as its new wide receivers coach. Marshall, who was previously a WVU graduate assistant, returns to Morgantown after being the receivers coach at VMI. While everyone obviously hopes Marshall is successful in his new role, it is very disappointing to see the program collapse to the point that assistants are taking equal or lesser positions with non-power-five teams.

Basketball

Plitzuweit still seeking more consistency from Mountaineers

Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is looking for her West Virginia women’s basketball team to improve its ball pressure and perimeter defense as Big 12 Conference play continues. The Mountaineers lost their conference opener against a ranked Oklahoma team.

NFL

Geno Smith keeps Seattle in playoff contention with win over NYJ

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith is keeping his Seattle Seahawks in the NFC postseason race with their latest win.

Around the Big 12

No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal

#3 TCU outscored #2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on New Year’s Eve to advance to the National Championship game next week. Senior quarterback Max Duggan led the Horned Frogs with two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

No. 12 Washington holds off No. 21 Texas 27-20 in Alamo Bowl

Despite a home-state advance playing in San Antonio, #21 Texas lost the Alamo Bowl to the #12 Washington football team.

Around the NCAA

No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi

#4 Ohio State shocked the country by jumping out to an early lead and then leading 38-24 going into the fourth quarter, but a missed field goal at the last second helped #1 Georgia win this College Football Playoff Semifinal game on Saturday night.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket