The Shotgun/Throwdown: West Virginia’s bench steps up in road win at Texas Tech

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

After a very rough start to the game for West Virginia’s starting five, multiple Mountaineers came off the bench to give the WVU men’s basketball team boosts of energy and scoring, which led to a 76-61 win at Texas Tech last night.

Senior guard Joe Toussaint came into the game and took over for WVU. He led the Mountaineers in scoring with 22 points, while also grabbing three steals. Sophomore forward James Okonkwo provided great energy too, grabbing 10 rebounds and having a couple of spectacular blocks. Sophomore guard Seth Wilson also came off the bench to hit five three-pointers.

The Mountaineers return to action on Saturday when they host #15 Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on ESPN.

Football

Football Announces Defensive Lineman Addition

West Virginia picked up a Penn State transfer this week, with a commitment from Fatorma Mulbah.

“Country Roads” Themed Uniform Recognized

The “Country Roads” uniforms that West Virginia debuted against Pitt in September have been named a top-ten alternate uniform.

Swimming

Reardon, Cheatwood Honored by Big 12

West Virginia junior Abby Reardon was named the Big 12 Conference Women’s Co-Swimmer of the Week and freshman Mia Cheatwood was named the Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Week after the Mountaineers’ wins over Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Reardon had three first-places finishes and Cheatwood won two events.

Around the Big 12

No. 12 Iowa State basketball upsets No. 5 Kansas State, moves into 3-way tie for first place in Big-12

#5 Kansas State and #12 Iowa State provided another great example of why the Big 12 is the best conference in men’s college basketball. The Cyclones “upset” the Wildcats on Tuesday, thanks to 23 points and seven assists from ISU guard Jaren Holmes.

Miles, No. 11 TCU lead throughout in 79-52 win over Oklahoma

Junior guard Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points to help #11 TCU blow out the Oklahoma basketball team on Tuesday.

Around the NCAA

Pack, Wong lead No. 24 Miami’s rout of Florida St.

A high-scoring first half helped the Miami basketball team defeat its in-state rival, Florida State, in Tallahassee earlier this week. Sophomore forward Norchad Omier had a double-double for the Hurricanes.

Have any tips, suggestions, or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook: The Smoking Musket