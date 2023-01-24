The Shotgun/Throwdown: Neal Brown acknowledges that the 2022 season “wasn’t good enough”

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

After a second consecutive losing football season, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has come to the realization that the team needs to start winning. Brown said that last season “wasn’t good enough,” “it’s on me,” and “we need to win” in a recent media session.

WVU has been making changes on the coaching staff, with new hires and restructured assignments, particularly on the offensive side. Many are also speculating that Brown will reclaim play calling duties for the Mountaineers’ offense, with his job potentially being on the line this upcoming year.

What other changes does WVU need to make before the 2023 season?

Football

Stewart eager to lead his own position group at WVU

Former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Blaine Stewart is excited for his new role as West Virginia’s tight ends coach.

Basketball

Hemingway, Quinerly Power WVU Past Texas Tech

Two Mountaineers had double-doubles in West Virginia’s win over a solid Texas Tech women’s basketball team. Senior guard Jayla Hemingway had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore guard JJ Quinerly had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Rifle

West Virginia Completes Weekend Sweep

The #3 West Virginia rifle team defeated #10 Akron and #11 Ohio State this past weekend. The Mountaineers have now won four matches in a row to improve to 14-3 this season.

Around the Big 12

No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years

TCU dominated the Kansas men’s basketball team in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. Senior guard Shahada Wells came off the bench for the Horned Frogs to lead the team with 17 points and four steals.

Quick Recap: Oklahoma State rallies to upset No. 12 Iowa State, 61-59

Oklahoma State upset the Iowa State basketball team this past weekend. Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III scored 18 points and dished five assists, but had eight of the team’s 16 turnovers.

Around the NCAA

Dunn scores 16, Temple defeats No. 1 Houston 56-55

Houston is no longer the top team in college basketball after its upset loss to Temple on Sunday. Sophomore guard Damian Dunn came off the bench to lead the Owls in scoring, with 16 points.

