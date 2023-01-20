West Virginia announces addition of Blaine Stewart to Mountaineer coaching staff

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has announced the addition of a very familiar name to the Mountaineer coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Blaine Stewart will be making the 75-mile trip from the Steel City back home to Morgantown, where he’ll coach WVU’s tight ends. Stewart served as an assistant under Mike Tomlin from 2018 until accepting this position with the Mountaineers, working as a quality control assistant before becoming a receivers coach in 2020.

Stewart is the son of late, former WVU head coach Bill Stewart. Blaine began his collegiate playing career as a wide receiver at James Madison before transferring as a graduate student to the University of Charleston in 2016.

Current Mountaineer tight ends coach Sean Reagan will move back to coaching WVU’s quarterbacks, a role he held until Graham Harrell’s hiring in 2022.