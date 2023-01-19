The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mountaineers win over #14 TCU

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor, and daily distractions.

The West Virginia men’s basketball team got an upset win at home on Wednesday night, over #14 TCU. The victory ended the Mountaineers five-game losing streak.

Fifth-year senior Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson led WVU with a career-high 20 points. Senior forward Jimmy Bell Jr. had an even bigger impact with a double-double consisting of 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Horned Frogs struggled from the field early in the game, which helped the Mountaineers gain a lead in the first half. TCU’s shooting picked up in the second half, which dwindled WVU’s lead, but the Mountaineers found a way to win and end their losing streak.

Football

Assistant coach Blaine Stewart leaving Steelers for WVU

Blaine Stewart, who has been serving as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant wide receivers coach, is joining the West Virginia football program. He is also the son of former WVU head coach Bill Stewart.

Basketball

Oklahoma Game Sold Out

West Virginia’s home game against the Oklahoma men’s basketball team is officially sold out.

Bob Huggins honored by West Virginia State Legislature

WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins was honored by the West Virginia State Legislature earlier this week. The State Senate officially congratulated Huggins on his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “Bob Huggins Day” will also be celebrated throughout the state annually on September 10th, as a result of Huggy Bear’s induction.

Around the Big 12

Kansas vs. Kansas State score: No. 13 Wildcats stun No. 2 Jayhawks in OT, end Sunflower Showdown losing streak

#13 Kansas State upset the #2 Kansas men’s basketball team in front of a rowdy Manhattan crowd on Tuesday night. Senior forward Keyontae Johnson and senior guard Desi Sills each scored 24 points for the Wildcats in their overtime win over their biggest rival.

No. 12 Iowa State pulls away from No. 7 Texas, wins 78-67

A strong second half helped #12 Iowa State defeat the #7 Texas basketball team on Tuesday.

Around the NCAA

Wake Forest spoils No. 19 Clemson’s perfect ACC start

Wake Forest upset #19 Clemson on Tuesday night to remain undefeated at home this season. Senior guard Tyree Appleby led the Demon Deacons with 24 points, seven assists, and five steals.

